The University of Huddersfield has now taken a highly prominent role in the town.

It has been transformed over the years so we thought we’d take a look back at some of the students and events on campus over the last 15 years or so.

The university is the direct descendant of the Young Men’s Mental Improvement Society which started in 1841.

After various changes in name and structure it became Huddersfield Polytechnic in 1970 and then the University of Huddersfield in 1992.

It continues to invest millions of pounds in buildings around the campus and has more than 13,000 students locally, as well as many overseas and surrounding areas.

It was awarded the prestigious award of Entrepreneurial University of the Year at the Times Higher Education Awards 2012.