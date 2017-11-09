Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many families paid the ultimate price during the the First World War losing several relatives in the horrific battlefields.

Two such casualties among the millions were cousins Arthur and George Loader from Mirfield who were killed on the same day.

Arthur’s great nephew is John Hemingway who has researched the two men which gives their lives and deaths a very human angle.

Arthur was born in Mirfield in January 1896, the fourth son of William Henry Loader, a railway signalman, and his wife Clara who lived in a cottage at Northgate – known locally as Nogget – at Upper Hopton.

Later that year Arthur’s cousin George Herbert Loader was born, a second son for John Loader, also a railway signalman, and his wife Hephsie who lived in New Scarboro’.

Arthur went to Lower Hopton Council School and attended Sunday School at Upper Hopton Primitive Methodist Chapel, later becoming a worshipper at the Hopton Congregational Church. In his early teens he went to work at James Walker and Sons mill as a warper and then worked for James France and Co at the Wesley Place Mills, Dewsbury.

George’s experience was very similar. He received his education at the Knowle Wesleyan Day School and attended the United Methodist Free Church, New Scarboro’. Like many in his family he then found work on the railways, becoming an engine cleaner with the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway Company based at the ‘sheds’ in Lower Hopton.

The cousins continued to follow a similar path when they enlisted in the British Infantry during World War One. George was allocated to the 2nd/5th battalion of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment (West Riding), a territorial battalion raised in Huddersfield between October 1914 and March 1915. The battalion was deployed on the Western Front in early 1917.

Arthur enlisted in the Duke of Wellingtons Regiment (West Riding) in February 1916 and was allocated to the 2nd battalion.

The fate of both men was sealed at the Battle of Arras.

The 2nd battalion’s war diary records that they occupied trenches near the village of Fampoux four miles east of Arras on May 1, 1917, before moving forward to take up a position in assembly trenches south of the railway line the following evening. By midnight on May 2 Arthur Loader and his comrades were in position to go ‘over the top’ and their final objective was some two miles away.

Meanwhile, 12 miles to the south-east, George and companies of the 2/5 Battalion were also entering the line. At 9.15 pm on May 2, the battalion marched to positions along the railway embankment at Écoust St Mein just to the south west of the heavily fortified village of Bullecourt. Their objective was to attack the Hindenberg Line west of Bullecourt.

Zero hour for both sets of men was 3.45 am on May 3, 1917.

At Fampoux the second battalion managed to advance about 2,000 yards before all the surviving officers became casualties and the remaining men were forced to fall back to a position about 1,000 yards ahead of their jumping off point. Fighting continued all day with heavy casualties.

The battalion war diary records the following casualty list at 10pm on May 3.

‘ Officers – one killed, two wounded, five wounded and missing, four missing. Other ranks – nine killed, 103 wounded and 279 missing’

The 2/5 battalion were also suffering heavy casualties. Although one company reached its objective they were eventually bombed out while the other three companies came under heavy fire in front of the German frontline trench. As well as 13 officers killed, wounded or missing the war diary records :

‘NCO & men killed two, missing 123, wounded 275’

Among the missing men were Arthur Loader and George Loader, both lost on the same day.

When the story reached West Yorkshire it was reported in the local press as were other families’ losses but it wasn’t until the following year that the families were told the cousins had died.

In March 1918 The ‘Dewsbury Reporter stated: “Mr William Henry Loader, L and Y Railway signalman, received an official document from the Record Office, York, acquainting him with the fact that the Army Council had been regretfully constrained to concede that his son Pte Arthur Loader, West Riding Regiment, who has been missing since May 3rd last, is now presumed to be dead. He was one of four soldier brothers. Pte Harry Loader and Pte Stanley Loader are now in France, and Pte Leonard Loader is in the Training Reserve at South Shields.”

The same month the newspaper had more bad news when it reported: “Mr and Mrs John Loader of 2, Fenton Street, Mirfield, after a long period of anxious waiting have received the official intimation that their son Pte George H Loader, Duke of Wellington’s Regiment, is now presumed to have been killed, no further news of him having been received since May 3rd when he was reported missing. On the day he entered the trenches for the first time.”

The remains of Arthur and George have never been found or identified, although both are commemorated on the War Memorial in Ings Grove Park, Mirfield and on the Arras Memorial in France.