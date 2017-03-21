Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you ever wanted to find out more about family and local history then here’s your chance.

For a new history exhibition is being staged at Colne Valley Museum.

Huddersfield and District Family History Society is putting on the exhibition called ‘Who do you think you were?’ at the museum in Golcar so local families can find out more about how their ancestors lived over the last 200 years.

Susan Hutson from the Society said: “These days we have access to subscription websites such as Ancestry and FindmyPast but most of us cannot call on expensive specialist help to assist us in building our family tree. However, what local people can do is get some expert help from our volunteers to start them on the right path and get some useful hints and tips.

“Many people who come through our doors and who research as members of our Society find very interesting stories about their ancestors and their research often takes them into the fascinating world of how they lived.”

The exhibition, which will run for the next six weeks, has displays on the Colne Valley Crowther mill owning family, the Luddites and how our more immediate ancestors were living in 1939 at the start of World War Two. There are also special activities for children.

The newly-renovated museum also features a period cottage and a loom chamber along with a cafe.

The museum is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 4pm in March and 2pm to 5pm in April. The family history exhibition ends on April 23.