Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He led a teen band in Huddersfield in the 1960s and today we appeal for information about Ronnie Robinson.

Music lover Robert Brown from Stockton-on-Tees is researching music from the era and has put out the plea.

He said: “In the ‘swinging sixties’ a group of teenage boys, with Huddersfield’s Ronnie Robinson in the lead, toured the variety theatres and social clubs as ‘The Singing Scholars; The Francis Langford Singers.’

“The group was billed at that time, as ‘Britain’s only teenage vocal group’ and the group performed at many of the country’s leading theatres, including an appearance at the London Palladium, and appeared with many of the stars of the day. The handsome, talented Huddersfield lad, Ronnie Robinson was a leading and a long standing performer with the group.

“Such was Huddersfield’s associations with the group the Ronnie’s home address, 25 Hope Street, Turnbridge, Huddersfield, was used as the group’s permanent address. Now a car park, Hope Street was among a group of long demolished terraced houses.

“Wanting to recognise and to celebrate Ronnie’s career and his, along with Huddersfield’s, contribution to popular entertainment it would be helpful to make contact with Ronnie, now likely to be in his 70s, his family, or those known to him.”

Anyone who can help should email andrew.hirst@examiner.co.uk