A project commemorating stories from World War One in Kirklees wants to display posters featuring the tales in more places.

Huddersfield Bus Station and Dewsbury Railway Station are just two venues that have featured special exhibitions of family history posters that celebrate the real life stories of local people between 1914-18.

But now organisers want to expand the project and feature the posters in more buildings. People who have room have been urged to come forward.

The stories have been gathered from local people and been turned into 20 different posters that will be on display for commuters to read.

After the war, many families never spoke about what happened to them. Choosing to put it behind them and carry on, in a typical British way. However, those taking part in this project have discovered that their ancestors all had special stories to tell.

Stories submitted by North Kirklees residents include Military Medal winner Albert Peel, who never talked about the war or his impressive contribution to the war effort. There is also the story of Victor Hadley, who a member of a small professional army that did so much damage to the German Army that Kaiser Wilhelm called them ‘That Contemptible little army.’

The council is also looking for other places to display the posters, and share the stories of these special people. Anyone who has a space to display a poster should contact Isobel Holland on isobel.holland@kirklees.gov.uk