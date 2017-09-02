Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you fancy an alternative way of life, this unusual building will be right up your street.

It’s a straw bale-built shepherd’s hut in just over an acre of land - and it’s up for auction at a start price of just £50,000.

The hut, off Huddersfield Road in Meltham, is described as a ‘low impact building’ by estate agents Boultons.

They say: “Hobbits, shepherds, bodgers, off-gridders and glampers: take notice of this beautifully constructed straw bale 'roundhouse'.

“Surrounded by approximately 1.1 acres of grazing land and recently planted and fast becoming established fruit orchard containing several varieties of apples, cherry, plum and pear trees on a prominent hillside, it’s positioned between the villages of Netherton and Meltham.

“A rare chance to get your hairy hands on this unique low impact building which has clearly been a labour of love.”

Boultons say you may need planning permission for alternative uses of the building - but one thing’s for sure, it’s a unique getaway!

The building and land go up for auction at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday September 14 at 7pm.