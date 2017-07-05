Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holidaymakers have been left fuming after Leeds-based travel firm Jet2 cancelled their holidays to Tenerife.

The travel firm has apologised to disappointed customers after it accidentally advertised an online price which was too low.

It has been reported that hundreds of holidaymakers have been affected but Jet2 said this figure was incorrect. The company has yet provide a figure.

A spokesperson for Jet2holidays apologised for the error.

He said: “For a very short period of time, some holidays to the Hard Rock Hotel in Tenerife were incorrectly placed on our website that were not actually available.

“We contacted customers and cancelled these holidays immediately, and we apologise for the error, as well as any disappointment and inconvenience that this may have caused. All customers have been refunded.”

One customer, Steve Hanson, said he was feeling angry after his trip to the Hard Rock Hotel to celebrate his 30th wedding anniversary was cancelled.

He told the BBC: “I’m feeling really mad. We are all very disappointed. The wife has been in tears.”

