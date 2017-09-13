Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of riders braved the wind and rain to take part in the annual Holme Valley Mountain Bike Challenge.

About 200 participants had the choice of three routes – 15, 20 or 30 miles – starting and finishing at Hade Edge and taking in areas including Hepworth, Jackson Bridge, New Mill, Holmfirth, Hinchliffe Mill, Meltham and Holme.

Andrew Armitage, who has organised the event for the past 25 years, said: “We had about 100 entrants and although the weather put some people off it went very well. There were a few grazes, but no broken bones! This is a route we have used for a couple of years. We always try to vary it to set riders a different challenge.”

Mr Armitage, who is explorer scout leader at Holmfirth Scout Group, said many of the riders were raising sponsor money for good causes. They included members of the scout group, who raised about £2,000 towards the cost of sending a couple of the scouts to the 2019 World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, USA.