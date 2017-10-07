The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team has a new response vehicle.

The volunteer-run charity bought an Isuzu pick-up truck and converted it to suit rescue missions.

Already equipped with a 4x4 Land Rover and a Vauxhall control van, the purchase increases its fleet of response vehicles from two to three.

It was around a £40,000 investment and the team have been fundraising for a couple of years to upgrade the fleet.

Tom Dawes, the team’s vehicle officer, said: “It’s going to increase our ability to get out there and get people out on the hill quicker.

“It’s certainly a milestone for us to get a new vehicle that we have worked hard to be able to afford.”

Volunteer Matt Golden, of RN Golden car dealership in Lepton, donated £10,000 towards the truck itself.

It cost around £28,500 for the conversions to be made at Pickup Systems in Burnley, Lancashire. It includes storage for medical equipment and enough space for a stretcher folded in half.

The Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team is based at Emergency House on Manchester Road in Marsden, but the new vehicle will be stored at another base to help response times.