Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a Hobbit-style house with views Bilbo Baggins would never want to leave – and it’s just been granted listed status.

Underhill at Holme is described as Britain’s only modern earth-sheltered house .

Built into the hillside, it even has a circular door reminiscent of Tolkien’s pint-sized protagonist’s home in The Shire.

Historic England has announced the property – which sold to new owners last year after going on the market for £700,000 – is to be registered as a Grade II-listed building.

Underhill was built in the early 1970s by architect Arthur Quarmby , who lived there with his family until selling it last year. The unusual home includes stunning views over the Holme Valley with rooms built around an incredible swimming pool.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Arthur, 83, said he was “very pleased” to see his building being granted the listed status, despite it now being occupied by new owners.

Historic England said: “Its unique and imaginative design sought to bring playfulness and creativity back into architecture.

“This environmentally-sensitive underground house disappears into the rolling green moor, creating a harmony between natural and man-made worlds.

“Underhill was the first modern earth sheltered house constructed in Britain, and is a pioneering example of geotecture (underground architecture), representing a significant milestone in the development of ecological and sustainable architecture.”

Underhill was listed along with several other buildings to mark the 70th anniversary of the National Heritage List which now includes 400,000 entries.

Listed structures include windmills, piers, plague crosses, scoreboards and the 1919 wooden rollercoaster at Dreamland in Margate.