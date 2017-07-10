Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Holmfirth pupil has a role in an eagerly-awaited BBC drama starting on Tuesday night.

Jess Gunning, who attended Holmfirth High School, plays Det Insp Sophie Carson in the BBC One drama In The Dark which begins at 9pm.

The four-part series also stars MyAnna Buring and Ben Batt.

It was almost a homecoming for Jess, as filming took place in Marsden and Manchester.

Jess, who grew up in Holmfirth, went to Kirkroyds Infants School and Wooldale Junior School before moving to Holmfirth High. She was involved with the Cragrats theatre company. She then studied drama, English, law and psychology at Greenhead College.

In The Dark was filmed last year in Marsden and over the Pennines in Manchester.

The BBC let the Examiner have a sneak peak at episode one where we meet Jessica’s character DI Carson.

She’s first seen outside a house in the fictional Derbyshire village of ‘Polesford’ which is actually on Dirker Avenue in Marsden.

The Riverhead Brewery, Post Office, Best One shop and Argyle Street all make it onto the small screen.

Jess’ previous acting credits include ITV’s Jericho, which was filmed in the Colne Valley, where she played prostitute Mabel.

She also appeared in the gritty Sky Atlantic drama Fortitude, Law and Order UK, Prime Suspect and the miners’ strike film Pride, named best film at the British Independent Film Awards.