Food lovers are in Holmfirth this weekend for the town’s two-day Food and Drink Festival.
This year there are dozens of stalls which are spread out across the town centre, in Towngate, Victoria Street and Hollowgate.
The mouth-watering food and drink stalls are open from 10am-6pm on both days and the stalls in Towngate (by Holmfirth bus station) will be open until 8pm on Saturday.
Here’s a few stalls and people to look out for:
* Steve Briddon at Oscar’s cafe and wine bar
* Maria, Bo and Carmen Aguilar at Wah Wah’s
* Louise and Jeremy Holmes at the Yummy Yorkshire stall
* Grace Addy and Lauren Howe on the J Brindon Addy butchers and deli stall
* Steven Thorpe and colleagues at The Cheese Shop
* Helen Robinson of eco-educators Fairandfunky
* Danny Bulmer of The Cure cured meats stall
* Ryan and Anita Jepson of Ryan Jepson Cheeses
Helen Robinson, of Fairandfunky, which organised this year’s festival, said: “There’s something for everybody, for people of all ages.
“We are here all weekend. The festival is open from 10am-6pm and until 8pm tonight on Towngate.
“We are also inviting people up to Victoria Park to take their picnic.”