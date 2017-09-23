Food lovers are in Holmfirth this weekend for the town’s two-day Food and Drink Festival.

This year there are dozens of stalls which are spread out across the town centre, in Towngate, Victoria Street and Hollowgate.

The mouth-watering food and drink stalls are open from 10am-6pm on both days and the stalls in Towngate (by Holmfirth bus station) will be open until 8pm on Saturday.

Here’s a few stalls and people to look out for:

* Steve Briddon at Oscar’s cafe and wine bar

Steve Briddon of Oscar's

* Maria, Bo and Carmen Aguilar at Wah Wah’s

Staff at the Wah Wah's stall are Bo, Maria and Carmen Aguilar

* Louise and Jeremy Holmes at the Yummy Yorkshire stall

Louise and Jeremy Holmes of Yummy Yorkshire

* Grace Addy and Lauren Howe on the J Brindon Addy butchers and deli stall

Grace Addy and Lauren Howe at the J Brindon Addy butchers and deli stall

* Steven Thorpe and colleagues at The Cheese Shop

The Cheese Shop stall workers are, from left, Steven Thorpe, Mollie Burlison and Nicole Lowton

* Helen Robinson of eco-educators Fairandfunky

Video Loading

* Danny Bulmer of The Cure cured meats stall

Danny Bulmer of cured meats company The Cure

* Ryan and Anita Jepson of Ryan Jepson Cheeses

Ryan and Anita Jepson of Ryan Jepson Cheeses at Holmfirth Food and Drink Festival

Helen Robinson, of Fairandfunky, which organised this year’s festival, said: “There’s something for everybody, for people of all ages.

“We are here all weekend. The festival is open from 10am-6pm and until 8pm tonight on Towngate.

“We are also inviting people up to Victoria Park to take their picnic.”