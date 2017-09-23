The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Food lovers are in Holmfirth this weekend for the town’s two-day Food and Drink Festival.

This year there are dozens of stalls which are spread out across the town centre, in Towngate, Victoria Street and Hollowgate.

The mouth-watering food and drink stalls are open from 10am-6pm on both days and the stalls in Towngate (by Holmfirth bus station) will be open until 8pm on Saturday.

Here’s a few stalls and people to look out for:

* Steve Briddon at Oscar’s cafe and wine bar

* Maria, Bo and Carmen Aguilar at Wah Wah’s

* Louise and Jeremy Holmes at the Yummy Yorkshire stall

* Grace Addy and Lauren Howe on the J Brindon Addy butchers and deli stall

* Steven Thorpe and colleagues at The Cheese Shop

* Helen Robinson of eco-educators Fairandfunky

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

* Danny Bulmer of The Cure cured meats stall

* Ryan and Anita Jepson of Ryan Jepson Cheeses

Helen Robinson, of Fairandfunky, which organised this year’s festival, said: “There’s something for everybody, for people of all ages.

“We are here all weekend. The festival is open from 10am-6pm and until 8pm tonight on Towngate.

“We are also inviting people up to Victoria Park to take their picnic.”