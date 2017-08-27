Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man caught with sick images of children has been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.

The photos belonging to Scott Orme were discovered in February this year.

Orme, of Holmebank Mews in Holmfirth, was found with a small number of still and moving images classified as category A and C. Category A images are the most serious and involve penetrative sexual activity.

Orme pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing indecent images of a child.

District Judge Michael Fanning told the 22-year-old that he needed a full report before sentencing him.

He said that he could expect to serve his punishment within the community due to the very low number of images found.

Orme’s case was adjourned until September 18 for sentence at the Huddersfield court.

He was bailed with the condition that he does have any unsupervised contact with a child aged under 18, save for inadvertently in day to day life.

Due to being convicted of a sexual offence he is now subject to notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act.

This means that name must register his details with police within three days.