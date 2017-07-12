Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man left his ex-partner feeling depressed after constantly texting her, a court heard.

Mark Strickland, 44, was warned by police not to contact Samantha Lodge, his former partner of 11-and-half years, after they split up.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates: “They arranged to keep in contact in case of emergencies involving their two children but she didn’t want any direct contact.

“He was sending her lots of messages from October onwards.”

As a result of these constant messages Strickland, of Leas Avenue in Holmfirth, was issued with a harassment warning on October 14, but he continued to send text messages and he was charged with harassment.

Strickland had denied the offence but was found guilty following a trial at the Huddersfield court.

Mr Wills said that the messages sent by Strickland aimed to provoke a response from his ex, adding: “There’s no reason for him to contact her other than in emergencies but none of these are emergencies.”

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said that his client contacted his ex over a “very short period of time” and that contact with his children has now ceased.

Magistrates made a one year restraining order, banning Strickland from contacting Miss Lodge except via the family courts or his mother. He must comply with a curfew for six weeks and pay £200 towards prosecution costs plus £85 victim surcharge.