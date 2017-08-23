The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s icy cold even in August ... but it’s vital to training to swim in a Scottish loch.

Bel Charlesworth from Holmfirth will swim a mile in Loch Lomond next weekend as part of the Great Scottish Swim and will be raising money for Huddersfield’s homeless.

The 43-year-old made the decision on a whim just 10 days before the event.

She said: “After dipping into rivers and lakes for the past few years I decided 2017 was the year to get into proper open water swimming and bought a wet suit.

“I’m trying to swim most days and feeling more relaxed and stronger in the water each time.”

Bel, who works as a herbalist and yoga teacher, moved back to Holmfirth earlier this year after living in Otley in Leeds for 20 years.

She said: “After being given the means to own my own home again after my grandma died in May, I’m feeling so thankful for this gift and the security and stability it gives me that it feels right to pass on some of my good fortune to those who don’t have a roof over their heads.”

Bel has already raised nearly £200 the volunteer-led Huddersfield Change Project.

Donations can be made via: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bel-charlesworth .