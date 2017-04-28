Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers arrested two men after a homeless man was reportedly attacked on a busy road in broad daylight.

An eyewitness who saw the attack said the man was left with a “bloody nose and mouth” after being targeted by a group of men on the gyratory at Huddersfield Road in Ravensthorpe on Thursday evening.

The woman who saw the attack wrote on Mirfield Matters on Facebook: “[They] were laughing and shouting at him. It was absolutely disgusting.

“I stopped to help the poor chap, he was crying.

“It was a horrible unprovoked attack on a man who literally has nothing in his life. Nothing at all.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called at 7pm on Thursday to reports of an assault on Huddersfield Road.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, we arrested on suspicion of assault.