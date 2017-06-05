Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A homeless man hurled abuse at magistrates after they jailed him for breaching his probation requirements.

Khalefa Mahdi yelled: “It’s all good sending me to prison but nobody wants to help me.

“Not one single person out of you motherf*****s has helped!”

The 28-year-old was released from custody in March after serving a one month sentence.

He was told to comply with post-sentence supervision requirements until March next year but then failed to keep in touch with his probation officer.

Kirklees magistrates were told that Mahdi had not attended appointments with the service since his release and his whereabouts were unknown.

He claimed that he had not committed any offences but not received any support from the probation service in return.

Magistrates reminded him that the support process works two ways.

They jailed him for 10 days after he admitted being in breach of the order, and he responded: “Why are you f*****g sending me to prison, you p*****!”