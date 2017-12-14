The video will start in 8 Cancel

Around 15 homeless and vulnerable people have been taken off the streets in freezing weather and given beds for the night.

Kirklees Council triggered its ‘severe weather emergency protocol’ on Thursday, December 7 after snow and ice struck Huddersfield.

The council moved to offer beds for the night for anyone sleeping rough. The aim is simple – to prevent deaths on the streets during prolonged spells of extreme cold.

Council officials check the forecast daily but the emergency protocol remains in force and is likely to continue for some days yet.

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “The emergency protocols have been in place since Thursday, December 7 and are likely to remain until Sunday, December 17, although we review the forecast each morning.

“Within that time both Housing Solutions during office hours, and Emergency Duty Service outside office hours and at weekends make referrals for the emergency beds at Clare House.

“Not everyone referred takes up the offer, but to date 11 single people have had an emergency bed provided when they wanted it.

“In addition, two couples were provided with a night’s B&B accommodation. Follow up support is provided by Housing Solutions Service to assist people into more appropriate accommodation.’’

Anyone wanting to use the service should contact the council on 01484 414933 out of hours or 01484 221350 during the day.