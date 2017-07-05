Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman threw a coffee cup at her boyfriend - but damaged the wall of a pub instead.

Erica Burakaite admitted causing £250 worth of damage at the Cherry Tree pub in John William Street.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the row between the couple happened at the Wetherspoons pub in Huddersfield town centre on March 26.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “An argument developed and she picked up a coffee cup and threw it in his direction.

“Instead of making contact with him, she hit a glass partition wall.”

Burakaite, 29, was offered a police caution on the condition that she paid £250 to fix the damaged wall.

When she failed to do so she was summoned to appear at the Huddersfield court.

Burakaite, of no fixed address, said that she was homeless and had no means of paying the money at the time.

Her solicitor Fazaila Kauser explained: “On the day she was having an argument with her partner and picked up the cup.

“He moved out of the way and it smashed.”

Magistrates told Burakaite that she will have to pay £250 compensation to the pub.