A group helping single homeless women is appealing for help to keep going after its funding was axed by Kirklees Council.

The Wish Project has had to make 10 of its 13 staff redundant and close four of its five sites across Huddersfield and Dewsbury after Kirklees said a long-running contract with the council was being terminated.

The charity says it needs £14,000 to meet its immediate needs and faces running costs of £1,000 a week.

Along with financial help, the charity is seeking premises for its high-risk hostel after the landlord of the property currently being used said it wanted the building back. The hostel will close on Friday this week.

Manager Cheryl Roberts Creagh said The Wish Project, which had provided 33 beds, was now operating from a single property providing just six beds.

The charity provides accommodation for vulnerable single women, including ex-offenders, those with drug and alcohol issues and mental health problems, women involved in the sex trade and victims of trafficking.

Cheryl said Kirklees had been funding the charity to the tune of £250,000 a year. The final tranche of funding from March, 2017, finished at the end of last month.

She said the charity had asked Kirklees to continue funding the group at £56,000 for its remaining six-bed facility, but that request had been turned down. The group had also looked at going into partnerships with other organisations and collaborate, but without success.

Cheryl said the closure of the high-risk hostel was a particularly hard blow, adding: “It is a sad day for the people we are trying to help. We really have affected change for thousands of women’s lives.”

She said: “We are appealing to local businesses to help us find a building for the high-risk hostel. We have to close the doors on Friday, so our priority is to get it up and running again. It could be a five-bedroom house or a mill which could provide bed spaces. We are not picky at the moment.”

Cheryl said women who would have been helped by The Wish Project were now being referred out of the Kirklees area, but stressed that while there were several women’s refuges, they were aimed at women with children fleeing domestic violence and were unsuitable for women with the kind of issues referred to the charity.

Said Cheryl: “The Wish Project has been around for 25 years and I have been with the project for 10 years during which time we developed it from 10 beds to 33. I totally understand everyone is in a precarious position because there are major cuts across all organisations, but while other organisations have taken 25% cuts, but we are facing a 100% cut.”

The Examiner contacted Kirklees Council but it has yet to respond.