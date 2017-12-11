The video will start in 8 Cancel

Residents were evacuated from their homes as a precaution as police investigated the death of a man in Crosland Moor .

People were asked to leave their homes in the Balmoral Avenue area this afternoon due to the suspected presence of gas at the home of a man who was found dead.

Officers were called to Balmoral Avenue in response to a ‘concern for safety’ call. They spent several hours at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.15 this afternoon in relation to the non-suspicious death of a man at Balmoral Avenue, Crosland Moor.

“Properties in the near vicinity were evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the nature of the incident.”

The name and age of the man has not been disclosed.

Residents reported that the incident was attended by two fire engines, two ambulances, two police vans and specialists in dealing with hazardous materials.