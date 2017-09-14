Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Homes in Huddersfield, Kirklees, Calderdale and other parts of West Yorkshire are considerably more affordable than they were 10 years ago.

According to figures from Yorkshire Building Society (YBS) house prices in most areas of Yorkshire have stagnated or fallen since 2007.

But wages have increased meaning properties have become more affordable.

The average house price in Kirklees fell from £143,725 in 2007 before the financial crash to £141,652 this year.

In relation to an increase in the area's average home became 11% more affordable.

In Calderdale the prices fell from £136,149 to £136,132 - but with an overall increase in wages homes have become 20% more affordable.

While homes became more affordable overall in the North, Midlands, Scotland and Wales they became considerably less affordable in London and the South East.

For example, in every London borough it is now less affordable than before the credit crisis, with affordability dropping on average by 39%.

And in the South East and East of England homes have become on average 15% less affordable to local buyers.

Andrew McPhillips, Yorkshire Building Society’s Chief Economist, said: “Unsurprisingly, the data shows that there is a distinct divide between the north and south, but this has become even more pronounced since the crash.

“Across London and large swathes of southern England, which were already some of the most unaffordable parts of the country, it has become increasingly difficult for first-time buyers and those wanting to move up the housing ladder to be able to buy their first or next home.

“While some northern cities, such as Manchester, are less affordable than they were in 2007, in much of the north of England, Scotland and Wales, the gap between earnings and house prices is around a third of the average for London.”