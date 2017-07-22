Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A firm has made a new bid for housing on its Honley site.

The team at Rogers Plant Hire on Woodhead Road have submitted a new planning application for a residential development at the site.

In 2014 Kirklees Council granted the firm permission but put a time limit on it which expires in August. As no work has taken place they need new consent.

There could be 20 new houses.

In the new application they say: “This site and buildings have significant restrictions that prevent the current business expanding and their sale for other alternative commercial uses or re-development for commercial purposes.

“The applicant has made a clear commitment to relocating locally.

“Residential development is an appropriate alternative use as it is sympathetic to the character of the area.”