A Huddersfield binman confronted by a self-styled paedophile hunter on his own doorstep has appeared in court.

Robert Pearson, 56, made no indication of plea this morning during a 15-minute hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court .

He was arrested by police minutes after the confrontation at his home in Honley on Friday teatime.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said the paedophile hunter had ‘live-streamed’ the confrontation on social media.

Pearson who appeared slightly dishevelled was produced from custody and remained behind glass in the dock during the short hearing.

He was charged with a single offence of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child, a teenage boy.

The maximum sentence for such a crime is 14 years.

Pearson’s solicitor Sajid Majeed said he was a full-time employee with the council and was married with a 24-year-old son.

He applied for bail saying the defendant “had friends in the wider Huddersfield area he was confident” he could stay with.

But District Judge Michael Fanning decided to remand him in custody.

Pearson will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on February 5 at 9.30am.