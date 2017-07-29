Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A WORKMAN wearing a high-vis jacket was subjected to a terrifying knifepoint robbery near to a children’s play area.

The hooded gang of four men approached the victim as he walked down a snicket by Heaton Gardens in Paddock.

The 23-year-old was grabbed and threatened with a knife as he was forced to hand over his wallet.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses to the attack, which occurred at 11am on Friday, to come forward.

Det Insp Seth Robinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “The victim, who lives in Paddock, was shaken up and in shock.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“He was taking a shortcut between Heaton Gardens and Heaton Road, which is near a car park and children’s play area, when he was approached by four males. “One asked him for a cigarette, he said ‘no’ and then turned to walk away.

“He was then grabbed, threatened with a knife and told to empty his pockets.”

The victim was forced to hand over his wallet, which contained £200 in cash and a HSBC bank card.

All of the men are described as white, aged in their mid-20s and around 5ft 11in tall.

The attacker with the knife was wearing a black Adidas hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms, while the three other males were also wearing hooded tops.

Mr Robinson added: “We are appealing for any witnesses in the area at the time to come forward.

“The victim was wearing a high-vis work vest and when the men relieved him of his wallet they ran off down the snicket towards the play area and out of sight.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Sgt Dave Taylor at Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference number 13170346051.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.