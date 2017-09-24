Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was shoved into a fence and had her purse snatched by a hooded robber.

The 21-year-old victim was walking alone in Elm Street, Huddersfield, at 7.50pm on Saturday when she was approached by a man.

The man came up behind her and slammed her into a fence and grabbed the purse she had in her hand.

He then ran off down an alleyway and escaped.

The man is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, unshaven, and wearing dark clothing. He wore a dark baseball cap and a hoodie and had the hood pulled up over his cap.

The woman was shaken but not injured.

Det Insp Ian Thornes, of Kirklees CID, appealed for anyone with information to contact officers on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.