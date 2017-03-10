Domestic violence footage victim wants you to see

The victim of a horrific domestic abuse attack has asked police to release footage of the assault in a bid to encourage other sufferers to speak out.

The woman suffered a broken back and needs crutches after she was thrown down the stairs three times by her drunken boyfriend, as well as being punched, kicked and dragged through the house.

Mark Power, 37, has now been jailed for 10 and a half years over the attack, which happened just weeks after he was released from prison for attacking the same woman, reports the Birmingham Mail .

His victim told court: “The effects of what he did to me were terrible and life-changing. I was in intensive care and spent four weeks in hospital.

“I rely on my family and friends for support and my daily needs. I am unable to walk properly and need help for the simplest of tasks.

“I am struggling to cope and on medication due to the injuries I sustained.

“I was a happy go-lucky person before. I just wish Mark had killed me because I am serving my own life sentence.

“I am literally a former shadow of myself.”

Police received a call at 10.30pm on December 20 last year about domestic violence taking place at Power’s flat in Birmingham.

They then received a second call an hour later saying the victim had been thrown down the stairs.

When officers arrived they found the door open.

“The complainant was sprawled on the floor at the bottom of the stairs,” said Aliya Rashid, prosecuting .

“She had blood all over her and she was moaning and groaning in pain. There was a blood print on the wall where her head had hit it,”

She said officers then saw Power who had blood on his clothes and was agitated and attempted to push past them.

The woman was taken to hospital where it was discovered her injuries included fractures to her vertebrae, pelvis and eye socket.

Power was also hit with a lifetime restraining order banning him from contacting the victim.

In passing sentence the judge said: “This was a brutal, sustained and relentless attack upon her, a person who loved you and stood by you after that assault in 2014.

“You were out of control through alcohol.

“However the incident started what you did to her was unforgiveable. You threw her down the stairs three times rendering her weak, vulnerable and severely incapacitated.

“She could barely stand up and tried to crawl back up the stairs and you threw her again like a rag doll.

“The catalogue of injuries she sustained are horrendous. You tried to permanently damage her physically and mentally.”