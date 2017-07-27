The video will start in 8 Cancel

Horseflies have been sinking their razor sharp jaws into people all over Huddersfield as they swarm across the UK.

The flies - also known as clegs - have attacked people in their gardens over the summer.

We did an article warning you of the dangers and what to do if you have been bitten.

And you reacted by sharing images of the wounds they can cause.

Be warned if you're about to have your tea you might not want to scroll any further. What follows is a selection of some of the worst pictures we were sent on Facebook of the hideous orange fleshy wound blobs that have been inflicted.

We wanted to stop looking, but somehow we couldn't.

Horseflies are not just flies, it appears they're blood thirsty horror insects dead set on wounding our readers. So in the interests of raising awareness of this nature nasty here are some of the images. You have been warned.

Thanks to Helen Barker who posted this image of her ankle saying she had been bitten in her sister's garden.

Rachel Ashburner posted this image of her foot after she was bitten

THE FLIES HAVE HAD A GOOD MEAL HERE

Robert Clive Green sent this one in - thankfully no pus-filled bubbles on his bite.

He said: "I got this yesterday but I don't know when or where but it hurts like hell, I have had to go to the nurse at my doctors and she gave me some antibiotics and steroid cream. Can't praise my doctor's surgery enough."

Debby Murphy sent in this image and wrote: "I think these are what got me, 3 weeks and 2 different types of antibiotics later and I am finally on the mend. Felt really ill."

Jason Seymour was also bitten on his ankle.

