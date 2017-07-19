The video will start in 8 Cancel

Horrified witnesses said they saw a hooded man running off after a man was stabbed in the stomach.

Emergency services - including the air ambulance - were scrambled to Newsome just after midday on Wednesday.

An eyewitness who was working outside a house in the lower part of Manor Street said he saw a man slumped against a bin.

Emergency services had been called at 12.35pm to the upper part of the street. Police, several incident response ambulances and an air ambulance attended.

Police cordoned off a section of the street while investigations got underway.

A man working in the area told the Examiner: “I heard a guy come out shouting: ‘Phone the police.’ He was holding his stomach leaning against the bin.

“Next minute a lad came out with his hoodie up. He ran off up the road.

“The other lad ran off back inside shouting: ‘Phone the police.’

“Next minute the police and ambulances turned up.

“I’ve gone up to speak to them and they’ve turned round and said that he’s been stabbed.”

The air ambulance landed nearby but wasn’t needed. The injured man was taken to hospital by road ambulance.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 12.35pm to Manor Street in Newsome."