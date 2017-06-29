Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man says he is disgusted after dead animals were strung up on a wire fence just yards from a junior school.

The dead moles - initially thought to be rats - were left hanging above a dry stone wall on Issues Lane in Holme, close to Holme Junior and Infant School.

Kieran Conway, from Holmfirth, took a picture of the scene on Tuesday describing it as “a disgusting spectacle”.

He said: “It is a very common walking route and I just think it’s not appropriate place to put them because it’s public and children walk there.

“I have never seen this before. To me it is despicable to put them on a public footpath for all to see.”