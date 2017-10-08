Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Owners of hotels and B&Bs across Kirklees are being invited to a course to improve their skills in spotting the signs of child sexual exploitation.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s child sexual exploitation hub, who are co-hosting the workshop in Huddersfield on Monday, will also be visiting businesses including taxi firms and takeaways to raise awareness of these types of sexual offences.

The course, at the John Smith’s Stadium, is co-hosted by Barnardo’s, Kirklees Child Services and Kirklees Licensing.

Business owners attending will be given information on safeguarding issues which could affect their premises and who visit them. Further training is available for those who feel they need it.

As part of Kirklees Safeguarding Week, police and local authorities have vowed to combat child sexual exploitation across Kirklees.

A police spokesman said: “Police will also be carrying out visits to local business, taxi firms and takeaway outlets; there will also be a stall with officers within the Kingsgate Shopping Centre on the afternoon of Monday October 9 and Thursday October 12.”

PC Chris Birkenshaw, of Kirklees Integrated Offender Management Team, said: “Over the past couple of months, we have conducted a number of operations which have been focused on tackling child sexual exploitation (CSE) in Dewsbury and Huddersfield.

“As part of Safeguarding Week we are hosting this session with a number of hoteliers and B&B owners across the district to continue to raise awareness about CSE and safeguarding vulnerable people in the area.

“Protecting children and ensuring that victims are put at the heart of everything we do at West Yorkshire Police. We have specialist safeguarding units in each of our five policing districts, which include officers dedicated to dealing with both recent and non-recent child abuse and child sexual exploitation.

“Tackling child abuse and protecting the vulnerable is not something that any one agency can do in isolation, which is why we work closely with partner organisations and charities to support victims, bring offenders to justice and make our communities safer and feel safer.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, to report it to the police. Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kind of offences.”

October 9-15 marks Kirklees Safeguarding week which is a joint week of action between West Yorkshire Police, Kirklees Safeguarding Adults Board, Kirklees Children’s Safeguarding Board and Community Safety Partnership.

For more information visit www.kirkleessafeguardingchildren.co.uk/kirklees-safeguarding-week.html and www.westyorkshire.police.uk/cse