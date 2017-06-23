Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hotpoint has urged customers to come forward after it was revealed the Grenfell Tower fire started in a faulty fridge-freezer manufactured by them.

The company said 64,000 fridges of the same model were made between 2006 and 2009. They were then discontinued.

Scotland Yard has raised concerns over the model, an FF175BP, with the government but says it has never been subject to a product recall, the Manchester Evening News reports.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has ordered the unit should be examined immediately to establish what caused the fault.

It added that there is “no specific reason” for people with one of these fridge-freezers to switch them off pending further investigation.

Business Secretary Greg Clark said: “The device is being subject to immediate and rigorous testing to establish the cause of the fire. I have made clear to the company that I will expect them to replace any item without delay if it is established that there is a risk in using them.”

The department advised consumers not overload plugs, ensure sockets are not damaged and to check cables and leads are in good condition.

(Photo: PA)

A Hotpoint spokesman said: “Words cannot express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy. We offer our most profound condolences to the victims, those who have lost loved-ones, homes and possessions, and to their friends and families.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved, including the emergency services who risked their lives to extinguish the blaze and rescue those in the building.

”We have just been informed that the fire may have originated in a Hotpoint fridge-freezer (model number FF175BP).

“We are working with the authorities to obtain access to the appliance so that we can assist with the ongoing investigations. Under these circumstances we are unable to speculate on further details at this time.

“We are addressing this as a matter of utmost urgency and assisting the authorities in any way we can. We will provide additional updates as our investigations progress.”

(Photo: PA)

How do I know if I have one of these fridge-freezers and what do I do about it?

* Look for the model number – it should be on a bar code on a sticker behind the salad container in the fridge

* If you have one of these models, register it with Hotpoint by calling 0800 316 3826 or www.hotpoint.co.uk/register/register-my-appliance.content.html . You will then receive updates.