Huddersfield sun worshippers were basking in beautiful sunshine yesterday, as barometers showed it’s been the hottest day of 2017.

Temperatures reached a sweltering 28 degrees, beating May 25th’s record of 27.3c according to Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens.

UK wide, Hampton in South West London was the hottest place to be on Sunday at 31.9c.

And the warm temperatures looked set to continue today for Huddersfield, with highs of 27c predicted by the Weather Channel.

Conditions will become more cloudy into Tuesday with highs of 22c and a 40% chance of rain.

Thunderstorms are predicted on Wednesday afternoon as temperatures creep back up to 25c, but things look set to improve slightly on Thursday afternoon after a cloudy start in the morning.

Temperatures should reach 20c on Friday with lots of cloud, and 10% chance of rain.

Next weekend is currently looking cooler and cloudy, with a maximum temperature of 19c on Saturday, partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain, followed by 20c temperatures on Sunday, mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers.

Hay fever sufferers should stock up on remedies as grass pollen is set to be very high until Tuesday, improving slightly by Wednesday.