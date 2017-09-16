Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This Grade II listed cottage is one of just 14 houses in a hamlet above Slaithwaite which dates back hundreds of years.

The three-bedroom end of terrace house, which has an asking price of £240,000, is situated in the hamlet which is known as Slaithwaite Hall.

Estate agent Ryder & Dutton have described the location as a “little-known hamlet position”.

“Occupying a little known position within the Hamlet of Slaithwaite Hall, which is believed to date back to medieval times, this substantial Grade II listed three bedroom cottage provides characteristic accommodation and has some fantastic views to the front,” the sales details note.

(Image: Ryder & Dutton)

“Although in a very rural position, Slaithwaite and Marsden centres are only minutes drive away and the property would suit a variety of buyers looking for a fabulous country home. The road may appear on Google maps as Bents Lane.”

The estate agent says the cottage occupies a “stunning rural position” with far reaching views across the Colne Valley.

(Image: Ryder & Dutton)

It says the property comes with a strip of land which provides off-road parking for three cars.

The dining room has an Aga and there is a paved garden at the front with a lawned garden to the side.

Slaithwaite Hall itself is an ancient mansion which was once the home of a knightly family. It possibly dates back to the 14th century.