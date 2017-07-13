Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at the University of Huddersfield have received a top award for their creativity and talent.

The University’s 3D Printing Society won the Student Opportunities Award at the annual National Union of Students Awards at the NEC in Birmingham.

Founded by mechanical engineering student Younes Chahid, the 3D Printing Society is one of the University’s newest societies and started with the mission to “unleash students’ innovation and creativity” by turning designs into real objects.

Society members have created all kinds of objects from bow ties to Batman armour.

One of their biggest successes was the creation of a ‘bionic’ hand which helped a 10-year-old girl live a more independent life.

The prosthetic hand enabled Kelsie Williams, of North Wales, to skip and to ride her bike. Kelsie was born with no fingers on her right hand.

Dilara Changis, former activities officer at the university, said the 3D Printing Society was keen to take their work even further, adding: “The Society is thriving with 35 members and has even bigger plans for next year.

“Traditional prosthetics can cost tens of thousands of pounds so it was incredible that the group could print and produce the hand right here on campus and give it directly to Kelsie.”