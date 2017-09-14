Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Train users in Huddersfield and Dewsbury are being urged to cycle to the station following an investment in new “bike sheds.”

Staff from TransPennine Express (TPE) handed out information and tasty treats on Thursday to travellers thinking of riding their bikes to the station as part of their regular commute.

TPE staff were joined by representatives of West Yorkshire Combined Authority, sustainable transport body Sustrans and the Bike Library to promote the new cycle hubs – affectionately known as “Bike Shed” – which have been provided as part of a £168,000 investment to encourage cyclists to park and then ride.

Free to use, the cycle hubs are fully covered to protect users and their bikes from the elements. The cycle hubs have space for 54 bikes at Huddersfield and 60 at Dewsbury. Both feature 24 hour CCTV and a stand for cycle repairs.

Customers and bike users were treated to free bananas and bottles of water at the event as well as slices of fruit cake.

Charlie French, TPE transport integration manager, said: “These modern cycle hubs give people the opportunity to store their bikes at the station in a secure environment protected from the elements, before using the train to continue the next part of their journey.”

Kirklees councillor Eric Firth, deputy chairman for West Yorkshire Combined Authority transport committee, said: “Cycling is a healthy, cheap, sustainable and environmentally-friendly form of transport not only for leisure but also for travelling to and from work.

“And being able to cycle to the station and leave your bike in a secure Bike Shed is really convenient. These new facilities mean that people travelling to Huddersfield and Dewsbury rail stations can use a bike for at least part of their commute.”

Clr Firth said people thinking about cycling to work who were a little unsure about getting back in the saddle, could contact the combined authority’s CityConnect team for free information and advice.”

Martin Key, British Cycling campaigns manager, said: “While there is a strong demand for cycling in this country, we know that only initiatives which make cycling more convenient will be genuinely successful in tempting people out of their cars and onto their bikes.

“The new cycle hubs should make a real difference to the morning commute of existing cyclists, and offer an attractive alternative to those considering making cycling part of their journey.”