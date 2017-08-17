Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On September 4 1939, the day after Britain declared war on Germany, the Examiner reported that the people of Huddersfield “took the news that England is in a state of war with great calmness”.

Although the streets were reported to be quiet, a lot of work was taking place to prepare the town for war.

A local police inspector said: “All enemy aliens should report immediately...to the Borough Police Station, if they have not already done so.”

Captain JH Horne, Chief ARP (Air Raid Precautions) Warden, criticised publicans for not taking adequate precautions to see that light did not escape from their premises while customers were entering and leaving.

“One warden,” he said, “reported this morning that on the Bracken Hall Estate a householder left his back door open with the lights on in the room while he and his family went into their aid raid shelter.”

The June 1 1940 edition reported on the British Expeditionary Force retreat and evacuation from France under the headline: “B.E.F. men still pouring home from Flanders - ceaseless procession of transports across the Channel - Big contingent of Yorkshire lads among today’s arrivals.”

The story went on: “Covered by the Allies’ desperate rearguard action in Flanders, tens of thousands of British soldiers, and French, too, continued to pour into England today, safe home from one of the most glorious battlefields in the history of war.”

Throughout the war the Examiner provided daily updates.

The June 6 1944 edition was headlined “The Liberation of Europe begun - Allied troops land in France.”

At the war’s end, the people of Huddersfield rejoiced.

The headline on May 10 1945 was “Huddersfield let itself go - Gay scenes in streets and park.”

The story said: “VE-day opened in Huddersfield in a spirit of quiet rejoicing, but before the day was spent the people really let themselves go, and there were scenes of gaiety and jubilation...Crowds? Have you ever seen such crowds before?

“Happy, carefree, singing crowds ‘milled’ in the streets until midnight and after. Ramsden Street, New Street and the Market Place were particularly lively spots - the scenes of unprecedented animation.

“People cheered and shouted - and sang.”

The report added: “Fireworks were let off in the street - ‘Little Demons’ and things that make a shattering noise - but the police were tolerant and they turned a deaf ear to them.

“The people not only sang and cheered and shouted.

“They danced, too. On both nights there was dancing on the rubber paving outside the Ritz cinema to radio music relayed through loud speakers...the merry-making went on until the early hours of the morning and the rubber paving almost reached sizzling point!

“Somebody brought a big drum, which assisted the tempo - and added to the noise.”