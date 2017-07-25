Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family-run charity from Huddersfield has picked up funding of almost £8,000 following “amazing” support from a town centre supermarket.

Margaret Dearnley, who set up the Brain Damaged Children’s Charity in 2011 following the birth of her grandson Travis Goddard, praised staff at Sainsbury’s Market Street store in Huddersfield for promoting their cause as ‘Charity of the Year.’

The money – totalling £7,766.98 – has already been largely earmarked for a range of causes including part-payment for a specialist wheelchair for an 11-year-old boy and support for a local special school.

The Sainsbury’s boost marks the latest stage in the charity’s development. It is run by Margaret, partner John Taylor, and Margaret’s sons Sean and Martin Goddard, Together the foursome commits time to hold pool marathons, sponsored rides, and other events often raising as much as £6,000 in a year.

The cash is distributed to people around the UK as well as to Castle Hill School in Newsome, where six-year-old Travis, who was starved of oxygen during birth, is a pupil.

“Sainsbury’s have been amazing, absolutely fantastic,” said Margaret, 68, who lives in Almondbury.

“It’s quite emotional knowing the effort they have put in. Some staff have done things in their own time to raise money. And I cannot thank customers enough. We have been there for 12 months and they still put cash in the buckets.”

Partner John, 77, said the charity was “plodding along nicely” and had formed a close association with Castle Hill School, its staff and pupils.

However he says it could do more by embracing tools such as JustGiving and urged anyone who had experience of online fundraising to get in touch.

Mary Kitchen, PR ambassador at the Market Street store, said more money had been raised for the Brain Damaged Children’s Charity than for any other in seven years of fundraising for local good causes.

“We were overwhelmed by Margaret and John when they came and pitched to us,” said Mrs Kitchen. “They are just so passionate and have been a pleasure to work with.

“We have 180 staff in the store and everyone has been involved, from management to the shop floor. They ran teddy stalls, tombolas, baked cakes and sold knitted items. The amount of money raised has been phenomenal for this small store. I think it’s going to make a huge difference.”

The charity can be reached via its Facebook page or on 01484 450364.