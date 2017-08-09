Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Daisy Frankland suffers from complex epilepsy and has severe learning and physical disabilities.

But that isn’t going to stop the plucky six-year-old from taking part in a Duathlon organised by Mirfield-based charity Hollybank Trust, where she goes for respite breaks.

During the week Daisy lives with mum Jenny, 36, dad Robin, 34, and brother Thomas, 8, in Skelmanthorpe. But on every other weekend she heads to Hollybank to give her family a break.

“I can’t explain to people how daunting every day can be with the routine and the medication,” says Jenny.

“When Daisy goes to Hollybank it’s a lifeline for me. It helps to know that I can get through the week knowing that I have that break to recharge my batteries.

“Doing the duathlon will help to give something back to Hollybank for all they do for Daisy and for us.”

Daisy, who attends Castle Hill School, will be assisted on a section of the Duathlon on October 1 by support worker Yvonne Hewitt. The 24-mile route, which begins and ends at Hollybank’s Roe Head site and is open to runners and riders, will include a mixed road/trail 8km run, a 25km cycle and finally a mixed road/trail 5km run.

Adds Jenny: “Daisy would not be able to get round the course without her special wheelchair or without the support of the people around her.

“Daisy is a lovely, calm, happy child, very smiley. She just deals with everything she has to deal with. She will enjoy being outside on the walk – the excitement, the atmosphere and the voices.

“We set a target of £600 but we have already reached halfway so I may put it up to £1,000. The money will go towards new equipment in the short-stay centre that she uses for respite purposes.

“The support we get from Hollybank is massive. There’s a real family connection; it’s a brilliant, welcoming place.”

Julie MacNaughton, Hollybank’s head of fundraising, said: “Hollybank cares for profoundly disabled babies, children, young people and adults and we are constantly raising funds to enable us to provide quality of life.

“The Duathlon event will raise money for specialist equipment and we are delighted that Daisy is taking part. This is the first time that Hollybank has hosted a Duathlon and we are really pleased with the number of people already registered for the event.”

To support Daisy go to her JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/Jenny-Frankland?utm_source=Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_content=Jenny-Frankland&utm_campaign=pfp-email .