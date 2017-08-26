Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town players and ex-internationals will take part in a Men v Women football match to raise money for the Let’s Save HRI campaign.

The event on Bank Holiday Monday at the Stafflex Arena, Storthes Hall Lane, Kirkburton, is billed as a family fun day – but is also a chance to see Town heroes and former England women players in action.

The men’s team will feature ex-Town players Clyde Wijnhard, Rob Edwards and goalkeeper Matt Glennon while the women’s side will include former England stars Sammy Britton and Clare Taylor as well as Paula McCourt, who has played football for Huddersfield and Everton and rugby league for England.

There’s also some family rivalry as Karl Deitch, of the Let’s Save HRI campaign, will turn out for the men while his wife Mel, a former Huddersfield Ladies player, will be on the women’s team.

Huddersfield boxer Tyrone Nurse will also make a guest appearance. Tyrone is due to fight Jack Caterall on October 21 at the Leeds Arena for the British super lightweight title and his appearance is a chance for fans to get selfies with the fighter.

The family fun day gets under way at 1.30pm on Bank Holiday Monday and the match kicks-off at 2pm. There will be a raffle, a tombola as well as food and drink laid on by Shelley FC.

Shelley head coach Ash Berry has provided kit and use of the first team pitch for the match.

Karl said the event aimed to raise funds for the campaign to save Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and raise the campaign’s profile.

He said: “To have someone of the calibre of Tyrone backing the campaign and to have all these players giving up their Bank Holiday to support it is a huge boost.”

Entrance is £2.50 for adults and £1 for children.