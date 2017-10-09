Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The widow of a man who died from asbestos-related cancer is hoping former ICI workmates can help explain how he came to get the disease.

Huddersfield man Bernard Jackman lost his fight with mesothelioma in November, 2016, aged 76.

An inquest into his death is due to take place on Wednesday, October 11 at Bradford Coroner’s Court.

Bernard’s widow, Norma, 74, who still lives in the town, has instructed lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate whether more could have been done by his former employers to protect him.

They are appealing for help from Bernard’s former colleagues at ICI in Huddersfield, where it is believed he may have been exposed to the deadly dust during his employment there in 1972 and 1973.

Norma, who married Bernard in 1967, said: “It was absolutely awful to have to watch Bernard suffer from the effects of the mesothelioma. He lost a lot of weight very quickly and his poor health impacted on both of us greatly.

“I remember him coming home from work each day and his overalls would be covered in dust. He would have to shake the dust off them as soon he got home as it would be all over them.”

Bernard began to feel unwell in April, 2016, complaining of dizziness. Later that month, he collapsed and was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. Just over two weeks later, he was diagnosed with mesothelioma.

Norma said Bernard often spoke often of a person named Eddy Firth, who it is believed was Bernard’s boss at ICI.

Solicitor Lucy Andrews said: “We would like to hear from anyone who can provide details of the working conditions at ICI in the early 1970s, particularly ICI Huddersfield. If the name Eddy Firth is familiar to any former ICI employees, we would also appreciate if you contacted us.”

Contact Lucy Andrews on 0113 3946782 or e-mail Lucy.Andrews@irwinmitchell.com