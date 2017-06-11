Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mascots promoting awareness of an hereditary disorder are travelling the world – from Niagara Falls to the Vatican.

The individually-designed felt dogs, all named Sybil, are being taken around the globe to raise awareness of Huntington’s Disease.

Jackie Harrison, a former teacher from Huddersfield, was inspired to start the initiative by her family, who have passed the disorder down through three generations.

The 51-year-old, who completed a master’s degree exploring the disease, said: “It’s fantastic that our Sybils are going so far, but raising awareness is the most important thing.

“People will see Sybil and ask ‘what are you doing?’ It’s all about promoting interaction and communication.

“Talking about the disease is so important because the disease was hidden in families for so long.”

Huntington’s is a degenerative condition that affects muscle co-ordination and movement and causes mental decline and psychological problems.

It sadly claimed the life of Jackie’s grandfather, mother and uncle and her younger brother Mark, 45, has inherited it too.

Jackie, now a full-time carer for Mark, has a 50-50 chance of inheriting Huntington’s disease herself in what she describes as the “toss of a genetic coin.”

She said: “Making Sybils has given me something to do. There’s a lot of down time as a carer when you are waiting for the next task so it keeps me occupied.

“But I’d love someone to help out by knitting Sybils as I can only stitch them. I think that would help us to sell even more.”

Jackie, along with her friends, embarked on a fundraising drive last year that has raised over £6,000 for the Huntington’s Disease Association.

Called Hounds4Huntingtons on Facebook, the group has made hundreds of the mascots – inspired by Jackie’s border terrier Sybil – in exchange for a donation to the charity.

Supporters have been taking photographs of their Sybils on their travels, joining in on social media with the hashtag #sybilontour.

The little mascots have now been photographed as far away as Canada, India, South Africa, Australia – and as close as the ROKT climbing wall in Brighouse.

And ecently two supporters took their Sybil to the world’s largest gathering of the Huntington’s community in the Vatican – hosted by the Pope.

To buy your own Sybil, e-mail jsharrison@hotmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/sybilontour .