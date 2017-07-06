Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young athletes who took up competitive cheerleading just three years ago have been crowned the best in the country for gravity-defying stunts.

The Giants Competitive Cheerleaders won two national titles at the two-day Legacy Cheer and Dance National Championships in Birmingham.

Siblings Jordan and Rhiannon Page, aged 16 and 10, won the senior level 5 partner stunt national title.

And the same pair teamed up with Lois Heaton and Emily Edwards to win the senior co-ed level 3 stunt group national title.

It was an amazing achievement considering it was only their second appearance at the national championships.

Last year they had a setback when nerves got the better of them - but this month bounced back in style.

Coach Robyn Evans said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the children and their parents for their commitments this season. Without them the season wouldn’t have run half as smoothly.

“The kids are so humble when they compete; they are full of good luck wishes for every other team and had taken around good luck sweets to the rest of the competitors before they went on.”

Cheerleader Wicktoria Kaliszewska, 14, said: “This weekend has been incredible and an amazing experience. This is my second family and I know who to turn to when I need anything. I wouldn’t have my team any other way.”

Bernie Morley, dance and fitness manager at Huddersfield Community Trust (HCT), which hosts cheerleading courses, said: “This year the teams have realised that the sport is an all-year-round commitment to progression and perfection and they have pushed themselves as individuals and as a team to their breaking points.

“There have been injuries along the way along with frustration and self-disbelief but this weekend has proven that their efforts have all been worth it.”

“Their coach Robyn is an absolute credit to HCT and the Giants – she strives incredibly hard to give these children the competitive experience they deserve and is constantly thinking of new ways to keep them engaged and to challenge their skills.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work she puts in with all the children we have here in the dance zone and the coach she is becoming. Before long I can see a World Championship team coming to light.”

The athletes who took part were: Reece Paga, Rhiannon Paga, Jordan Paga, Neesha Ali, Lois Heaton, Emily Edwards, Victoria Eyre, Santana Simpson, Nancy Easby, Wicktoria Kaliszewska, Rose Mcmanus, Laila Horne, Brooke Fletcher, Caityln Hirst, Katie Boyle, Kerry Jo Quarmby, Keavy Smith, Maisy Oldroyd, Emily Shaw, Katie Baxter, Cerin Mitchell-Bowers, Darcie Hellawell and Chloe Lawrence.