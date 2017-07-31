Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people packed into Huddersfield’s oldest park to enjoy all the fun of the fair.

A few spots of rain failed to put a dampener on the festivities as bumper crowds gathered in Beaumont Park for Yorkshire Gala Day.

A huge variety of stalls and entertainment was on offer to visitors, dotted around the scenic park’s various landmarks.

Children enjoyed traditional fairground rides and long queues formed for Dixons ice cream and hotdogs.

Honley Ladies Choir and Shepley Band took to the bandstand to provide the musical entertainment, the latter performing a particularly spirited rendition of ‘New York, New York.’

Karen Cant spent the day at the gala with her husband Dave and their sons George, eight, Alfie, six, and five-year-old Arthur.

She said: “It’s been an absolutely superb day. We only live across the road and we love coming over here because there’s always lots of different stuff to do.

“The kids really enjoyed all the rides, particularly the helter skelter, and we’ve had a hotdog and some ice creams.

“There’s a really nice atmosphere here and the volunteers are very good.”

Charlotte Cooper-Nairn, from Deighton, watched on as her four-year-old son delighted in trying on mini police uniforms provided by officers from West Yorkshire Police.

She said: “It’s the first time we’ve been to this and it’s great as there’s lots to do for the children.”

Other highlights of the day included a fun dog show organised by the RSPCA and children’s games specifically devised by the Friends of Beaumont Park.

The money raised from this year’s event will be shared between the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and the 22-acre park’s Friends group.

Their share of the money will be reinvested back into the Victorian Park for improvements, maintenance, conservation and more community facilities.

Volunteer Ed Day said that some of the cash will be used to improve a woodland footpath in the park.

He said: “We’re trying to get the park back to how it once was in Victorian times.

“Another aim is to get a wider cross section of people into the park and we clearly have seen that happening today.

“We have been really lucky with the weather and had an exceptionally large turnout.

“It’s been a fantastic year, the atmosphere has been terrific and we couldn’t be happier.”