Hundreds of Kirklees jobseekers have secured start-up funding to set up their own business, official figures reveal.

A total of 670 people across the district have opened a business with backing from the New Enterprise Allowance (NEA).

They are among 11,590 people across Yorkshire and Humber to set up their own business through NEA since its launch in April, 2011.

Under the scheme, successful applicants get access to a business mentor, financial support for up to six months and may be able to apply for a loan of up to £25,000 to help with start-up costs.

Once a claimant has shown they have a viable business plan, they can access finance alongside continued support from the business mentor through the first six months of trading.

Financial aid consists of an allowance worth £1,274 over 26 weeks, paid at £65 a week for the first 13 weeks and £33 a week for a further 13 weeks. Participants may also be able to access a start-up loan if required.

The latest regional figures from the Department for Works & Pensions show that Sheffield had the highest number of start-ups in Yorkshire and Humberside at 1,450, followed by Leeds at 1,210 and Bradford at 880.

Employment minister Damian Hinds said: ”Thousands of people across Yorkshire and Humber have great business ideas and are taking the steps to turn them into a reality.”