A MAN caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage when he was refused entry to his ex’s home.

Carlton Thomas, 28, said he went to the house in Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe, to collect his belongings.

But he wasn’t allowed in and kicked at the door, causing it to break.

A surveyor for Kirklees Council estimated the cost of repairing the door at £779.

Lucy Malpas, prosecuting, said that Thomas had turned up at the house unannounced, making demands to be let in to see his young daughter.

She told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that he caused the damage when his ex told him that he would have to ring again to arrange a visit.

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, said: “There was a fluid contact arrangement but she refused to hand over his clothes and he kicked the door.”

District Judge Michael Fanning handed Thomas, of Bradford Road in Fartown, a one-year conditional discharge.

He told him: “It seems as though things are relatively raw therefore I’m not sentencing you for this offence providing you keep out of trouble foe 12 months.”

Thomas still has to pay £500 contribution towards fixing the damaged door as well as £50 court costs.