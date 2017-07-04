Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A homeowner has offered up a cottage in the Colne Valley as a respite holiday for one of the Grenfell Tower firefighters.

The heartwarming move was revealed as many people across the UK offered their homes and holiday homes through a social media campaign to benefit the heroic firefighters who tackled the horrific blaze in West London last month. At least 80 people died and hundreds were left homeless.

Sparth Cottage, next to Sparth Reservoir, in Marsden will be used for a week by one of the firefighters and his partner and two children this month.

The Grenfell Tower Holiday Appeal group was set up on Facebook following the tragedy, and since then offers have flooded in for breaks across the UK and as far afield as Mexico and Cyprus.

To donate to the cause, which funds transport and accommodation for the firefighters, go to www.facebook.com/groups/139241556649076/ .