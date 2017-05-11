Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Batteries from a model airplane caused a house fire after they overheated while left on charge.

The lithium ion batteries had been left to charge in a metal bowl after a father and son used them to fly a model plane in Shepley last night (Wednesday).

Firefighters attended the scene on Abbey Drive after neighbours raised the alarm at 8.10pm.

Luckily, nobody was in the house and there were no reports of any injuries.

Watch Commander Robin Ferguson, of Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “The resident had been charging lithium ion batteries from a model airplane. He had been flying the airplane that evening with his son and took extra precautions by putting the batteries on charge in a metal bowl.

“It seems he was unlucky as the batteries overheated and caught fire.

“This just goes to show how important it is not to leave devices charging unsupervised.”

The blaze caused extensive damage to the utility room of the house, where the batteries had been charging. Smoke damage was also caused to the rest of the house.