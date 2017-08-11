Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you totted up how much cash you spent following Huddersfield Town how much would it come to?

It is an expensive hobby and it doesn’t just stop at the cost of tickets.

Research by Confused.com found that Huddersfield Town fans could spend more on fuel costs this season than on away tickets if they attended all away games.

The cost of driving to all away games comes in at £598 for Town fans who will cover 5,677 miles – which works out more than the total cost of away tickets at £570 (based on £30 a ticket).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The total cost of the season, based on a £199 season ticket, for a Town fan going driving to home and away games has been estimated at £1,367 this season.

Newcastle United fans will travel the furthest (8,968 miles) and spend the most on petrol (£945) but Arsenal fans will pay the most for tickets and fuel over the entire season (£1,970).

And, of course, none of these figures take into consideration beers, pies, crisps for the kids, parking, a programme and the rest.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, said: “There are ways fans can keep costs down as much as possible.

“It’s worth benchmarking the average cost of petrol against the price of a designated coach to see which is cheaper, and there is always the option of car sharing with other supporters.

“Fans can also save money by finding the cheapest fuel stations in their area online using the Confused.com fuel price comparison service.”

* Mileage calculations are based on the shortest distance from stadium to stadium. Petrol costs are based on 115.1p per litre using a 1.4 Ford Fiesta.