A national policy is needed to tackle loneliness – with a government minister nominated to lead it.

Those are among the recommendations in the final report of the Jo Cox Loneliness Commission – to be published today (FRI) in the murdered MP’s former constituency of Batley and Spen.

The report argued: “Tackling loneliness is a generational challenge that can only be met by concerted action by everyone. Governments, employers, businesses, civil society organisations, families, communities and individuals all have a role to play.”

The report was presented by the joint chairs of the commission, Labour MP Rachel Reeves and Conservative MP Seema Kennedy, at Batley Older People’s Centre in Commercial Street, Batley . They were joined by Jo’s sister, Kim Leadbeater , as well as expert witnesses who have faced loneliness themselves or have first-hand experience of how it can be tackled.

The commission was established by Jo Cox before her murder in June, 2016, who said: “I will not live in a country where thousands of people are living lonely lives forgotten by the rest of us.”

The report identifies “a gap in national leadership on loneliness” and argues: “While central government cannot solve loneliness alone, it can play a role in galvanising the key players, catalysing action, assessing and comparing progress, and holding those who need to act accountable.”

The cross-party commission, which is supported by 13 leading charities and businesses, said loneliness affected people of all ages and had a profoundly damaging impact on the nation’s health, wellbeing and economy.

Among its findings, it said more than 9m adults were often or always lonely; that loneliness was as harmful to health as obesity or smoking 15 cigarettes a day; that three-quarters of GPs say they see up to five patients every day who are lonely; and that loneliness is estimated to cost employers £2.5bn every year.

The report calls for a UK-wide strategy for loneliness across all ages, led by Government but built on the experience of others including the NHS, the voluntary and community sector and business.

It calls for a nominated lead minister to drive action on loneliness across government and a “family and relationship test” to ensure every government policy is assessed for its impact on loneliness.

The report also calls for easy-to-understand messages to help individuals connect with others and avoid loneliness and government match-funding for an innovation fund to find new ways to tackle loneliness across all ages.

It said: “This report shares the ideas the commission has worked on over the past year and it challenges national government to step forward and lead a renewed push to tackle loneliness. But we know that loneliness will not end until we all recognise the role we can play in making that happen.

“Jo always looked forwards, not back: she would have said that what matters most now are the actions, big and small, that people take in response to the commission’s work. That’s a responsibility for all of us.”